SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fleet Week officially got underway in San Francisco Monday, but residents won’t be hearing the Blue Angels roaring overhead this year.
Just like all the other big events during COVID, San Francisco Fleet Week is going virtual.
The new experience kicked off Monday with a livestream featuring San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Online events to be held for “2020 San Francisco Fleet Week: The Virtual Experience” from October 9-12 include a veterans art exhibit, virtual tours of Navy ships and a concert paying tribute to fallen service members. Additional details are available on the San Francisco Fleet Week website.
