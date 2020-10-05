OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A young kitten spotted on the Bay Bridge was recently rescued and has a new home with the help of a California Highway Patrol officer.

According to a statement by the CHP San Francisco Division, an officer only identified as R. Paulsen saw the kitten attempting to run across several eastbound lanes on the decline portion of the bridge. The kitten was estimated to be only four to six weeks old.

Following a few close calls, Paulsen was able to save the kitten, placed the cat in his patrol and brought the kitten to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

CHP said the cat was held at Animal Care and Control for two weeks. After no one claimed the kitten, Paulsen and his fiancée adopted the cat. The couple has named the cat “1125A,” the radio code for an animal on the road creating a traffic hazard.

Authorities did not say how the cat ended up on the Bay Bridge.