ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — Weary firefighters extended the containment of the massive Glass Fire, burning in Sonoma and Napa counties, to 50 percent by early Tuesday as the evacuation orders were lifted for residents who were forced to flee the flames in St. Helena.

The burn zone grew to 66,840 acres overnight as had the toll on homes and businesses infected by the fire. With Cal Fire damage assessment teams more than halfway through their survey of the burn area, they have reported that 600 homes — with nearly an even split between Napa and Sonoma counties — and 333 commercial structures have been destroyed.

Another 153 homes have suffered some kind of damage.

Nearly 3,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation in Sonoma County and east Santa Rosa alone, down from the nearly 34,000 driven from their homes early in the blaze.

In Napa County, the only major town that remained under evacuation was Angwin where residents were getting increasing anxious for a green light to return. Residents in Calistoga and St. Helena have been allowed to return over the last few days as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings.

For many Angwin residents the most recent evacuation and close calls in the past have them questioning whether or not it’s time to leave wine country.

Nina Elliott, now living at a Napa hotel, has had to flee her home four times in the last five years. She says that’s no way to live and it doesn’t look like things are going to change.

“It’s just hotter, it’s drier, less rain and more volatile,” she said. “And we almost feel it’s ‘when’ Angwin is going to burn, not ‘if’ anymore.”

Those living in wine country used to love the arrival of Fall and the excitement of the harvest.

“And now, it’s more dread than anything else and it’s worrisome,” said evacuee Curtis Sosna.

“I love Napa! I love going wine tasting,” said Elliot. “I just loved everything about it and now, I can’t exactly say the same, you know? I hope they can go back to it but I don’t know…I don’t know if it will ever be normal.”

“It is going to keep happening,” said Angwin evacuee Vesna Sherman. “I don’t see how it wouldn’t.”

But Chris Carmichael sees it differently. He moved to Angwin in the 1990s from North Carolina, and says there is risk anywhere you live.

“I love California,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a tinderbox, it burns. But the Southeast has hurricanes, tornadoes.”

In a Tuesday morning update, Cal Fire said the most active firefight was in the higher terrain of the Napa Valley, particularly near the border with Lake County to the north.

“The Glass Fire burned actively throughout the day, especially in higher terrain due to critically dry fuels and rugged topography,” CAl Fire officials said. “Aggressive mop up and tactical patrol continue in areas where the fire’s forward progress has stopped. Crews are working aggressively to construct and reinforce existing control lines.”

But during his Tuesday morning update, Cal Fire Ops Chief Sean Norman was optimistic about the progress being made on the north edge of the blaze.

“All our line held with no spot fires (overnight),” he said. “You saw about a 50 percent reduction in smoke production yesterday and I would expect to see that reduced again today by about 25 percent…Helicopters worked with firefighters to put water on the fire’s edge.”

Meanwhile, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat was reporting that Cal Fire was investigating reports that private citizens started backfires near their homes during the height the fire in attempt to protect them from the flames.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean told the paper that his agency received reports of “backfires or something of that nature being put into play by individuals not assigned to the incident.”

He declined to say whether the investigation is in Napa or Sonoma counties.

“You just don’t arbitrarily put fire on the ground without notification. There’s so much danger to that,” McClean said. “There’s always reaction to that action, that’s how serious it is.”