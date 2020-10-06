NAPA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Napa are investigating an officer-involved shooting with a Napa County Sheriff’s deputy that happened during a traffic stop Monday night and left the man who was shot in critical condition.

A press release issued by the sheriff’s department said that on Monday at approximately 10:10 p.m., a Napa County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop near the intersection of Kaiser Road and State Highway 221.

After being stopped, the male driver — later identified as 47-year-old Napa resident Juan Adrian Garcia — exited the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back. He began walking directly toward the sheriff’s deputy and ignored instructions by the deputy to stop and show his hands.

The deputy retreated as Garcia advanced aggressively on him for nearly a minute while still keeping his right hand tucked behind his back. When Garcia got within close range, the deputy fired his weapon.

It was later determined that Garcia was not holding anything in his right hand.

Shortly after the shooting, additional Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with Napa police arrived at the scene. CPR was immediately performed on Garcia and first aid administered before he was transported to a local hospital. Garcia is currently in critical condition. The deputy was not injured in the incident.

As is protocol with officer-involved shootings, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Napa Police Department.