WASHINGTON (CBS News/CBS SF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump for halting talks for a new COVID-19 relief package, saying he is refusing “to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard working families.”

President Trump earlier Tuesday announced he had shut down negotiations between the White House and House Democrats over a new coronavirus relief bill with a series of tweets that sent stocks tumbling.

The president blamed Pelosi for “not negotiating in good faith” after she rejected a $1.6 trillion proposal from the White House.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” Mr. Trump said, referring to a bill passed in the House last week. “I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”

Pelosi released a statement in response that said the president was “unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act.”

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” the statement read.

Pelosi said that the president “shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes” through his actions and was refusing “to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check.”

“Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act” while refusing to help those suffering most in the nation, according to Pelosi.

A spokesperson for Pelosi also confirmed that she and Mnuchin spoke on the phone Tuesday afternoon.

