SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale are looking for two men who appeared to be armed while attempting to enter a home while the owners were inside early Tuesday morning.
According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, residents of a home on Crawford Drive called 911 shortly after 12:05 a.m. after spotting two men holding guns on their front porch. The men were banging on the front door and demanded the residents let them in.
Surveillance footage showed at least one of the men was holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with a high capacity magazine, police said.
The homeowners refused to open the door and called authorities. Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
The search for the suspects continues and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or email cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
