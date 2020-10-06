SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A power outage struck the southwestern neighborhoods of Santa Clara Tuesday morning, impacting some 2,678 customers, officials with the city’s municipal electric utility said.

On its Twitter page, Silicon Valley Power officials said they have dispatched a troubleshooter to the impacted area to determine a cause.

The outage was impacting hundreds of Silicon Valley residents who were working from home and also children who were attending remote, online classes.

“We do understand the impacts this has on people working or attending school from home and will get it back on as quickly as we safely can,” the utility said on Twitter.

At 10:14 a.m., utility officials posted — “We expect to restore power to a portion of the affected customers in approximately 15 minutes. No estimated restoration yet for the remaining customers as we continue to try to locate the cause. We are unable to provide restoration info for about specific addresses.”

B 10:25 a.m., utility officials posted — “Power has been restored to 1,633 customers. 1,045 customers remain without power as we continue to look for the cause.”

By Noon utility officials posted — “Power has been restored to all but 81 customers as we continue to troubleshoot and narrow down the location of the cause.”

Among those impacted was Jan Stevenson.

“Only have around 5 minutes left of BBU left,” she posted. “Looking for an ETA. We work from home.”

Collin Cheng said he was “experiencing outages near San Tomas and Stevens Creek.”

If you happen to approach an intersection where the traffic lights are not functioning, treat it as a four-way stop.