SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – There were plenty of serious moments on Wednesday night during the vice-presidential debates, but when a large fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s hair it set off a Twitter storm.
The insect made it’s ‘fly on’ appearance around 7:17 PST when it landed and stayed on the Vice President’s hair for about two minutes, making it hard for people to focus on his words. He had just been asked about justice for Breonna Taylor.
There are now hundreds of ‘Fly On Mike Pence’ Twitter accounts. Pence’s fly was retweeted about a half a million times before the end of the debate.
