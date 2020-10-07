ANGWIN (CBS SF) — An intense effort by helicopter crews and firefighters over the last 24 hours has halted the advance of the massive Glass Fire toward Lake County as containment of the 67,200-acre blaze grew to 58 percent.

At his Wednesday morning briefing, Cal Fire Operation Chief Sean Norman was optimistic about the progress made by 2,522 firefighters over the last 24 hours.

The blaze has been reduced to only a few reports of smoldering timbers in the western zone of the fire that encompasses several neighborhoods of Santa Rosa east to Highway 29.

In the eastern zone of the fire, evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in St. Helena, Angwin and Calistoga, allowing the thousands of evacuated residents to continue to return to their homes.

And along with north edge of the blaze, where rugged terrain and heavy fuels have made the firefight difficult, the fire’s advance was halted overnight.

“Yesterday, we saw no forward progress in the fire at all,” Norman said of the northern edge. “The lines held, everything is behaving as we expected.”

Norman said a determined effort by ground crews was added by dozens of air drops all day long on Tuesday by a squadron of helicopters.

“Overall, we are fairly confident,” he said. “We are getting a (weather) pattern change. Each day we will get successively more moisture in the air.”

Cal Fire’s confidence has risen to the point where for the first time they have issued a total containment date. As of Wednesday, total containment was projected to be achieved on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, two weather fronts that could have possibly brought showers to the burn zone over the upcoming weekend have veered away from the San Francisco Bay Area. Norman said the Cal Fire meteorologist now believes there is a 25 percent chance of a 1/4 of an inch falling across the burn zone over the weekend.

“We are not looking at that as a resolution of this fire,” he said. “We are going to continue with our efforts, boots on the ground and our aircraft to keep this fire in check.”

Cal Fire damage assessment continued to survey areas devastated by the fire. As of Wednesday morning, 625 homes have been destroyed in Napa and Sonoma counties with another 156 receiving some kind of damage.

The vast majority of the 352 commercial buildings destroyed were in Napa County where nearly two dozens wineries have reported some kind of damage from the flames.