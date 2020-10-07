SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco paramedic firefighter Jason Cortez was fatally injured Wednesday during a training accident at the department’s Mission District training facility, department officials confirmed.

San Francisco Fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said Cortez was severely injured in the accident at around 10 a.m. and was pronounced dead about an hour later at San Francisco General.

“This is a very trying time, as Jason was well liked,” Baxter said.

LIVE on #Periscope: San Francisco Fire Line of Duty Death notificationhttps://t.co/ljOiTUiJ8e — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2020

The training drill that led to the accident was happening at the SFFD facility located at 19th and Folsom streets in San Francisco’s Mission District. Details on the exact nature of the accident have not been revealed.

Cortez was married with two children. He was the son of a retired San Francisco firefighter who worked his way up the ranks of the department starting as a paramedic, then going to the SFFD Academy and graduating as a paramedic/firefighter.

He was currently assigned to Station 3 in San Francisco Tenderloin District — one of the busiest firehouses in the nation.

Family members, firefighters, paramedics, San Francisco police officers, California Highway Patrol officers and other emergency responders have gathered at San Francisco General to pay their respects to Cortez. An honor procession has been organized.

The procession set to happen sometime after 1 p.m. would start at Potrero Avenue and 22nd Street at that hospital entrance, where it would travel north and turn east on 16th Street before turning south on Third Street, then traveling east on Evans and north on Jennings before arriving at the final destination, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office at 1 Newhall Street in India Basin.