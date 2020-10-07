SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Frightening home security footage had the Sunnyvale police requesting the public’s help Wednesday with its investigation into the attempted entry of a home by two armed men early the morning before.
The residents of a home in the 500 block of Crawford Drive reported shortly after midnight that two men were banging on the front door and demanding that it be opened. One of the men “was holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with a high capacity ammunition magazine,” police said in a news release.
The residents called 911 before the subjects fled and eluded police.
Video from the home’s security system is on the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety page on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.
