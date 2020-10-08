BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley Police arrested a man who was on probation driving a stolen car early Thursday, and discovered he possessed burglary tools and a loaded handgun.
Around 3:09 a.m. Thursday, an officer pulled over a Nissan in the area of King Street and 62nd Street after the driver failed to stop at several intersections. The officer then discovered that the license plate did not match the vehicle and that the Nissan had been reported stolen in Oakland.
Officers later searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded handgun and several burglary tools, including a saw and bolt cutters.
Police did not identify the suspect Thursday, describing him only as a 48-year-old felon. He faces charges of driving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of a handgun, carrying a concealed/loaded handgun, possession of burglary tools, and violation of probation. He also had several warrants for his arrest on record.
