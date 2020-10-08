KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Are You Ready To Vote In November's Presidential Election?
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Hellyer Ave., San Jose, Semi-Truck, U.S. Highway 101

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An overturned semi-truck was blocking lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. along northbound 101 just south of Hellyer Ave.

Three right lanes of northbound 101 were blocked and traffic was backed up past the 101/Highway 85 interchange.

Crews work to remove an overturned big rig on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, October 8, 2020. (CHP San Jose)

There was no word from the CHP on what caused the crash or whether there were injuries.

All lanes were reopened by about 6:40 a.m.

 

