SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An overturned semi-truck was blocking lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. along northbound 101 just south of Hellyer Ave.
Three right lanes of northbound 101 were blocked and traffic was backed up past the 101/Highway 85 interchange.
There was no word from the CHP on what caused the crash or whether there were injuries.
All lanes were reopened by about 6:40 a.m.
