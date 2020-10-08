SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — City officials are calling for a crackdown in response to a string of random attacks targeting elderly Asian women in San Francisco.

City and community leaders came together Thursday at the corner of Jones and Eddy streets in the Tenderloin District for a show of unity following two brazen attacks on elderly Asian women in the neighborhood, including one that left a Vietnamese woman badly bruised.

These attacks are just the latest of a string of similar assaults, including incidents in Chinatown and the Bayview District.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years,” said Judy Young with the Southeast Asian Development Center in San Francisco. “I’ve never seen these types of random attacks on people walking on the street. It’s upsetting. It’s appalling. It’s scary!”

“I’m 91 years old so my son always tells me “Ma, when you walk around in the Tenderloin area, you have to look around,” said Connie May who lives nearby.

San Francisco supervisors Aaron Peskin and Matt Haney have promised more resources for crime prevention and victim services in the neighborhood.

“If you want to commit one of these assaults in San Francisco, Carl Fabrie and his officers are going to apprehend you, this district attorney is going to charge you and the courts down the street are going to make sure that justice is served,” supervisor Aaron Peskin declared.

Michael Turner, the suspect in both recent Tenderloin neighborhood assault cases, remains in custody.

“The police made an arrest on the man we believe committed those assaults,” said San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin. “We’ve asked the court to detain him and that motion was granted. He will be held in jail pending trial and we will not release him until we are confident it is safe to do so.”

If convicted, Turner could face up to 10 years in prison.