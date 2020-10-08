Comments
BENICIA (CBS SF) — Lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia were blocked after a semi-truck overturned on the roadway, authorities said.
The Benicia Fire Department said the crash happened in the number 2 lane just south of Lake Herman Road and Industrial Way at 5:31 a.m.
Southbound 680 traffic was backed up to Parish Road.
The CHP was planning to close both lanes to upright the big rig and tow it away.
No word on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.