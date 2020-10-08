SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Weather in Northern California and across the Bay Area turned cool Thursday as firefighters worked to increase containment of numerous wildfires, but a once-promising prospect of significant weekend rain in some areas was fizzling.

“The rain event is now turning into a non-event,” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

The National Weather Service Bay Area Twitter account noted in a post Thursday afternoon that at one point there were projections of over a foot of rain in Ukiah with well over three inches of precipitation in Santa Rosa and over two and a half inches in San Francisco.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/b55ZqzIpiN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2020

Instead, the most likely precipitation is expected to be drizzle or light showers, followed by dry and warming conditions starting early next week, with potential for winds.

“This pattern will be closely monitored in the coming days for increased fire weather concerns, especially since wetting rains are now unlikely,” the weather service said.

More than 15,000 firefighters were on the lines of 22 major wildfires Thursday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Fire crews made additional progress battling the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties Thursday as more evacuation orders were downgraded or rescinded.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reported the fire has burned 67,420 acres, or more than 105 square miles. Containment was reported at 66% with full containment still expected by October 20.

More than 8,400 wildfires have scorched well over 4 million acres (16,187 square kilometers) since the beginning of the year. There have been 31 fatalities and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed.

Most of the loss has occurred since a mid-August blitz of lightning ignited fires in northern and central sections of the state amid withering dry heat. Several large fires have burned in Southern California.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.