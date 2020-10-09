SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a hit-and-run Thursday night in the Bayview District that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Evans Avenue and Third Street, where they learned a pickup truck struck a man in the intersection.
After the collision, the truck left the scene, police said.
The victim, described a man between 35 and 40 years old, was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries, according to police.
Police have not released information about the suspected driver.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.