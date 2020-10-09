KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Track Your Mail-In Ballot And Other Election Tips
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Berkeley, Berkeley Marina, berkeley news, Hate Crime, Noose

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley said they arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of a hate crime after a noose was hung at the Berkeley Marina on Thursday morning.

Police said he fastened the noose from a low-hanging tree branch that was about seven feet off the ground.

A city employee spotted the man tying the noose near the South Cove of the marina shortly after 8:15 a.m. When the employee confronted the man, the suspect fled the area, but not before the employee took a picture of the suspect, police said.

Noose hung at the South Cove of the Berkeley Marina on October 9, 2020. (Berkeley Police Department)

Noose hung at the South Cove of the Berkeley Marina on October 9, 2020. (Berkeley Police Department)

Shortly after, officers found the suspect walking on University Avenue and detained the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jaime Robledo-Espino. He was arrested on suspicion of hanging a noose in a public park, which is a hate crime under California law, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Robledo-Espino was being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on $15,000 bail, according to jail records. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Comments