SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Glass Fire is 74 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a Friday morning update. The blaze, which started in Napa County on Sept. 27 and then raced across the Mayacamas Mountains into Sonoma County, has burned 67,484 acres.

Cal Fire expects the fire to be fully contained Oct. 20, the update said. Air tankers, 10 helicopters, and hundreds of fire engines, along with 1,943 firefighting personnel, are still working to completely throttle the blaze, which is “creeping and smoldering,” it was reported Friday.

The wildfire has taken a heavy toll. In Napa County, where the fire forced the evacuations of wide swaths of populated areas, including Calistoga, 308 single-family homes were destroyed, the update said, and another 77 were damaged. There have been 333 commercial structures destroyed and 32 damaged.

In Sonoma County, where the fire burned to Santa Rosa’s eastern flank, 334 single-family homes were destroyed – most in the unincorporated areas of the county – and 80 were damaged, while four multi-unit residences were destroyed and four damaged. At the fire’s peak, more than 34,000 residents of the county and city were evacuated.

Some 3,480 structures overall remain threatened, the update said.

Most evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Sonoma County. However, widespread evacuation notices are still in effect through much of northern Napa County, where at the fire’s peak about 20,000 people were evacuated.

Napa County Evacuation Information

City of Calistoga Evacuation Information

Sonoma County Evacuation Information

Santa Rosa Evacuation Information

