SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
EVENT: FLEET WEEK
It’s one of the most popular events in the Bay Areas event calendar. The skies are usually booming with the buzz of the Blue Angels and San Francisco streets jammed with sailors. Both are missing this year as 2020 Fleet Week is a virtual affair with highlights from past years. For more fly on over to the web site.
fleetweeksf.org/virtual-events
BOOK: LENNY KRAVITZ
He rocked onto the musical map in 1989 and Lenny Kravitz would go on to win four Grammy Awards and to sell more than 40 million records. His new memoir, Let Love Rule, follows his childhood and early career up to the release of his breakout album. It’s an honest, warts-and-all look at the making of a rock star who rocks!!
lennykravitz.com
FOODIE: FUNDRAISER
Tuesday 6pm
Log on and give to support 18 Reasons, a non-profit cooking school that teaches good health and nutrition. I could give you 18 reasons why you should support this wonderful organization in San Francisco’s Mission Neighborhood but here’s one: by supporting you have an opportunity to give back to the community and reach the underserved.
18reasons.org
MUSIC: BON JOVI SINGS OF THE TIMES
DO WHAT YOU DO – DO WHAT YOU CAN from Bon Jovi’s 15th studio album “2020.” Jon Bon Jovi was inspired by the pandemic and racial injustices that came together this year. “The events of the year pushed me to a creative place,” JBJ said. The 10-track album is Bon Jovi at their topical best and it’s out now.
bonjovi.com
LISTEN: ELLIE IS BACK
British song siren Ellie Goulding returns to the music scene after a five-year break. Her new album “Brightest Blue” showcases Ellie at her brilliant, catchy best. Here’s a live preview:
youtu.be/zh7TiheSaR4
COOKING: FOR A CAUSE
Wednesday 5pm
Join celebrated Chef Hoss Zare for a delish demo supporting Beyond Differences. The demo is Wednesday at 5pm and yours truly will perform as EMCEE. Sign up here.
beyonddifferences.org
READ: SF BAY TIMES
Thanks to the winemakers who contributed to my cover story: “Harvesting Hope in Wine Country.” The message: support your favorite wineries by way of a visit, join a wine club, or gift some vino to someone near and dear. Call ahead to ensure your fave winery is open and serving.
sfbaytimes.com/harvesting-hope-in-wine-country/
HALLOWEEN: SCREAMING TELEGRAM
Get your scream on ahead of Halloween by way of the Terror Vault. You can order a screaming telegram – a clown, if you will – to show up in the doorstep of someone you love or NOT so much. More info here:
intothedarksf.com/telegram-order
WINE DAYS: TIFF’s PICS
Enjoy world-class wines by wine curator Tiffany Tonnerre who has curated a fun, innovative series of 6-packs of wine and they change monthly. “Just because you pick up or order one week doesn’t mean you can’t come back for more,” said Tonnerre. The wine packs for October include:
GHOST pack $170 (4 pack)
2019 Ghost Block Morgan Lee Sauvignon Blanc
2017 Ghost Block Estate Cabernet
Place your order here.
tiffswinepics.com
SUPPORT: FIRE RELIEF EFFORTS
Help our friends in need in the North Bay and consider a donation to Red Cross. More than 400 homes gone and so many people displaced. Every dollar donated helps.
redcross.org
Email ideas for the list : liamsf@aol.com
Follow me on social : @liammayclem
