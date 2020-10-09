SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

EVENT: FLEET WEEK

It’s one of the most popular events in the Bay Areas event calendar. The skies are usually booming with the buzz of the Blue Angels and San Francisco streets jammed with sailors. Both are missing this year as 2020 Fleet Week is a virtual affair with highlights from past years. For more fly on over to the web site.

fleetweeksf.org/virtual-events

BOOK: LENNY KRAVITZ

He rocked onto the musical map in 1989 and Lenny Kravitz would go on to win four Grammy Awards and to sell more than 40 million records. His new memoir, Let Love Rule, follows his childhood and early career up to the release of his breakout album. It’s an honest, warts-and-all look at the making of a rock star who rocks!!

lennykravitz.com

FOODIE: FUNDRAISER

Tuesday 6pm

Log on and give to support 18 Reasons, a non-profit cooking school that teaches good health and nutrition. I could give you 18 reasons why you should support this wonderful organization in San Francisco’s Mission Neighborhood but here’s one: by supporting you have an opportunity to give back to the community and reach the underserved.

18reasons.org

MUSIC: BON JOVI SINGS OF THE TIMES

DO WHAT YOU DO – DO WHAT YOU CAN from Bon Jovi’s 15th studio album “2020.” Jon Bon Jovi was inspired by the pandemic and racial injustices that came together this year. “The events of the year pushed me to a creative place,” JBJ said. The 10-track album is Bon Jovi at their topical best and it’s out now.

bonjovi.com

LISTEN: ELLIE IS BACK

British song siren Ellie Goulding returns to the music scene after a five-year break. Her new album “Brightest Blue” showcases Ellie at her brilliant, catchy best. Here’s a live preview:

youtu.be/zh7TiheSaR4

COOKING: FOR A CAUSE

Wednesday 5pm

Join celebrated Chef Hoss Zare for a delish demo supporting Beyond Differences. The demo is Wednesday at 5pm and yours truly will perform as EMCEE. Sign up here.

beyonddifferences.org

READ: SF BAY TIMES

Thanks to the winemakers who contributed to my cover story: “Harvesting Hope in Wine Country.” The message: support your favorite wineries by way of a visit, join a wine club, or gift some vino to someone near and dear. Call ahead to ensure your fave winery is open and serving.

sfbaytimes.com/harvesting-hope-in-wine-country/

HALLOWEEN: SCREAMING TELEGRAM

Get your scream on ahead of Halloween by way of the Terror Vault. You can order a screaming telegram – a clown, if you will – to show up in the doorstep of someone you love or NOT so much. More info here:

intothedarksf.com/telegram-order

WINE DAYS: TIFF’s PICS

Enjoy world-class wines by wine curator Tiffany Tonnerre who has curated a fun, innovative series of 6-packs of wine and they change monthly. “Just because you pick up or order one week doesn’t mean you can’t come back for more,” said Tonnerre. The wine packs for October include:

GHOST pack $170 (4 pack)

2019 Ghost Block Morgan Lee Sauvignon Blanc

2017 Ghost Block Estate Cabernet

Place your order here.

tiffswinepics.com

SUPPORT: FIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

Help our friends in need in the North Bay and consider a donation to Red Cross. More than 400 homes gone and so many people displaced. Every dollar donated helps.

redcross.org

Email ideas for the list : liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on social : @liammayclem