SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The parents of a missing University of California, Berkeley student are pleading for help in finding their daughter in a newly-released video.
Sydney West was last heard from on September 30th. The 19-year-old’s last known location was in San Francisco near the area of Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge. She was last seen wearing dark leggings, blue Vans shoes and a teal sweatshirt.
“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. All we want is Sydnie brought home safe and brought back to our family,” her father says on the video.
She is a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 foot 10 inches, and about 130 pounds.
San Francisco police has urged anyone who sees West call 911 or their local law enforcement agency, prepared to provide information on her current location and clothing description, according to a press release.
You must log in to post a comment.