MIAMI (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man vacationing in Florida was attacked by a shark while swimming in waters off Miami’s South Beach.
Mark Bowden told reporters he was bitten by a blacktip shark on Wednesday, and he required surgery to fix an 8-inch gash in his leg.
“It felt like something punched my leg really, really hard,” Bowden told reporters.
On Thursday, he walked out of a local trauma center with a bandaged leg and no assistance.
“It was the kind of force that I felt would normally knock me over but it didn’t,” said Bowden.
At the time of the attack, Bowden says he was waist deep and didn’t realize he had just been bitten by a shark.
“I was hoping it was not a shark, but I knew that was a possibility. Something did not feel right. It didn’t feel like I got a bite, but it did not feel normal either.”
