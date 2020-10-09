REDDING (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E confirmed on Friday that Cal Fire has taken possession of equipment owned by the utility in connection with an investigation into the cause of the fatal Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon by the utility said PG&E had “filed an Electric Incident Report (EIR) with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) when PG&E learned that Cal Fire had taken possession of PG&E equipment as part of Cal Fire’s investigation into the cause of the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.”

That incident report revealed that on September 27, the day the Zogg Fire started, “a PG&E SmartMeter and a line recloser serving that area reported alarms and other activity between approximately 2:40 p.m. and 3:06 p.m., when the line recloser de-energized that portion of the circuit.”

The incident report also noted that PG&E does not have access to any evidence collected by Cal Fire” and that the agency “has not issued a determination as to cause.”

Pacific Gas and Electric spokesperson James Noonan emphasized in an email “that the information is preliminary and we are cooperating with Cal Fire’s investigation.”

PG&E equipment was determined to be the cause of deadly Camp Fire in 2018 that killed 84 people as well as the Kincade Fire last year. The utility was forced into bankruptcy by the enormous fines and settlements it had to pay in connection with those fires and only emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last July.

Those fires have led the utility to institute its policy of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), de-energizing transmission lines in areas during periods of heightened fire danger.

Earlier Friday, the Shasta County Coroner’s office identified the remaining two victims killed in the Zogg Fire as crews approached full containment of the blaze that’s spread across over 56,000 acres.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the following information released by the Shasta County Sheriff's Coroner office regarding victims of the #ZoggFire. Our hearts go out to the friends and families. @CALFIRESHU pic.twitter.com/jeZxFxgz4f — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) October 8, 2020

County officials say 45-year-old Alaina Michelle Rowe died on Sept. 27 along with a minor in tow as she tried to escape the Zogg Fire’s flames after it reached her tiny town of Igo (population 625). KRCR News later reported that the minor with Rowe was her 8-year-old daughter when their bodies were discovered the next day.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the other two victims as 79-year-old Karin King and 52-year-old Kenneth Vossen. Vossen died at a nearby hospital on Sept. 29, while King was found dead on Zogg Mine Road, believed to be where the wildfire began.

All four victims were residents of Igo, which is west of Redding.

The Zogg Fire began on the afternoon of Sept. 27 and by nighttime it had grown to 10,000 acres. As of Friday, it was at 56,338 acres and 95% contained. It destroyed over 200 buildings since it ignited almost two weeks ago.