SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Alabama-based pet food company has expanded its recall for products that may contain high levels of a poisonous mold by-product.
Sunshine Mills Inc. first announced the recall last month, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said the recalled products could contain high levels of aflatoxin, which is a naturally occurring mold by-product. It can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Champ, Field Trial, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special, Old Glory, Paws Happy Life, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Thrifty, Top Runner or Whiskers & Tails brands were all a part of the latest recall announced on the USFDA website on Thursday.
Retailers have been asked to pull the products from their inventory. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
