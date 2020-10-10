SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Announcers for the Bay Area’s major sports franchises have partnered to release a public service announcement to encourage people to help protect each other from the coronavirus using highlights of some the region’s greatest sport plays including ‘The Play’ in the 1982 Cal-Stanford Big Game and 49ers great Dwight Clark’s ‘The Catch’.
We’re in this together.
Announcers from across The Bay came together to relive some of our most iconic play calls.#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/9vxvFFoEyn
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 10, 2020
The PSA includes announcers for the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors, San Jose Earthquakes,San Jose Sharks and the Pac-12 Conference calling memorable plays from each other’s sports.
During the two-minute video, Giants announcer Jon Miller gives his play call for “The Play” from the 1982 football game between the California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal, in which the Stanford band ran onto the field as time expired and the Golden Bears won the game.
Other plays in the PSA include Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald calling Clark’s game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFC Championship Game; A’s announcer Ken Korach calling Warriors point guard Baron Davis’ dunk against the Utah Jazz during the 2007 NBA playoffs; 49ers announcer Greg Papa calling the Sharks’ game seven winning overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs; Earthquakes announcer Ted Ramey calling A’s first baseman Scott Hatteberg’s walk-off home run to give the A’s their 20th consecutive victory in 2002; Sharks announcer Randy Hahn calling Oswaldo Alanis’ game-tying stoppage time goal during the Earthquakes’ first game of 2019; and Pac-12 announcer Troy Clardy calling the Giants’ clinching victory in game five of the 2010 World Series.
“By working together, we’ll all be back in the stands,” Fitzgerald said in the video.
All six teams will post the PSA on their social media channels on Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.