Filed Under:CHP, Highway 101, Multi-vehicle crash, Traffic Accident

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An accident that sent three vehicles including an RV crashing through a roadside guard rail slowed southbound traffic along Highway 101 near the Todd Road exit in south Santa Rosa midday Saturday.

According to a CHP Santa Rosa post on social media shortly after noon, tow trucks were working to remove the vehicles and clear the scene.

