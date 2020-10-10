Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An accident that sent three vehicles including an RV crashing through a roadside guard rail slowed southbound traffic along Highway 101 near the Todd Road exit in south Santa Rosa midday Saturday.
According to a CHP Santa Rosa post on social media shortly after noon, tow trucks were working to remove the vehicles and clear the scene.
Major crash southbound US-101 at Todd Rd. 3 vehicles involved including an RV. Tow trucks are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/54E2fFpjzl
— CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 10, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.