SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was killed while crossing a San Jose street Friday evening when he was struck by a driver allegedly under the influence, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded to a pedestrian involved collision in the 800 Block of S. Jackson Ave. at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The preliminary investigation has found that a 2004 gold Saturn L300, driven by an adult male, was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in the northbound lanes, outside of the crosswalk.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

This was the City’s 37th fatal collision incident and 38th victim of 2020. It was also the 15th fatal auto versus pedestrian collision of 2020.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.