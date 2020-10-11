KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Track Your Mail-In Ballot And Other Election Tips
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch Police, Costco, costcoantioch police, Robbery suspect

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Antioch police were crediting alert witnesses Sunday for the arrest of a suspect in a strong-arm robbery.

Officers were called to a robbery report at Costco on Verne Roberts Circle about 2:45 p.m. Friday were told that a man pushed an older woman to the ground and fled to a waiting vehicle with her purse.

Witnesses provided the license plate number of the getaway vehicle, which was located in the 1600 block of Mahogany Way.

A suspect was contacted and was “determined to be on probation with a condition permitting officers to search his residence without a
warrant.”

A search of the home turned up the purse, with all its contents – including cash and credit cards – intact.

Video of the robbery was captured on store surveillance cameras and resulted in a confession by the suspect, who was taken to the county
jail, police said.

Comments