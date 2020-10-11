ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Antioch police were crediting alert witnesses Sunday for the arrest of a suspect in a strong-arm robbery.
Officers were called to a robbery report at Costco on Verne Roberts Circle about 2:45 p.m. Friday were told that a man pushed an older woman to the ground and fled to a waiting vehicle with her purse.
Witnesses provided the license plate number of the getaway vehicle, which was located in the 1600 block of Mahogany Way.
A suspect was contacted and was “determined to be on probation with a condition permitting officers to search his residence without a
warrant.”
A search of the home turned up the purse, with all its contents – including cash and credit cards – intact.
Video of the robbery was captured on store surveillance cameras and resulted in a confession by the suspect, who was taken to the county
jail, police said.
