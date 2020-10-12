SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Bruno for stealing packages and other charges and police were determining whether there are other package theft victims in the area, authorities said Monday.

San Bruno police said an officer conducted a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon on the 500 block of San Mateo Ave. A search of the vehicle yielded a concealed and loaded firearm, ammunition and stolen property, police said.

The investigation determined the two suspects were involved in package thefts from several residences in the area. The suspects were identified only as a 37-year-old Oakland resident and a 41-year-old Hayward resident.

The two were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of mail theft and possession of stolen property, as well as weapons possession, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, conspiracy and parole violation.

Police said investigators were working to identify potential additional victims of package thefts, and urged anyone who had a package stolen from San Bruno or the surrounding area on or around October 10 to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.