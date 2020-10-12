Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An adult male was shot in San Jose overnight police announced early Monday morning. a gas station
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Story Road and King Road near a gas station.
There was no word on any suspect description. Streets were closed in the area and police said the investigation would impact the morning commute in the area.
The killing was the city’s 33rd homicide of 2020. Additional information would be provided later Monday morning police said.
