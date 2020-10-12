KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Track Your Mail-In Ballot And Other Election Tips
TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) — A four-car crash on westbound I-80 past Treasure Island Monday afternoon is snarling traffic, closing four lanes of the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, authorities said.

CHP issued an alert about the crash shortly after 2 p.m.

511.org first posted about the crash on Twitter at 2:09 p.m.

CHP said the collision west of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco had closed the right and center lanes.

The San Francisco Fire Department also responded to the crash and confirmed that four vehicles were involved and four westbound lanes were shut down.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was among those stuck in the traffic jam coming into San Francisco.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

