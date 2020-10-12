TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) — A four-car crash on westbound I-80 past Treasure Island Monday afternoon is snarling traffic, closing four lanes of the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, authorities said.

CHP issued an alert about the crash shortly after 2 p.m.

511.org first posted about the crash on Twitter at 2:09 p.m.

Traffic Collision on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 12, 2020

CHP said the collision west of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco had closed the right and center lanes.

The San Francisco Fire Department also responded to the crash and confirmed that four vehicles were involved and four westbound lanes were shut down.

BAY BRIDGE WB – WEST OF TI 4 CAR ACCIDENT 4 LANES SHUTDOWN EXPECT DELAYS @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/J6wMfjyIMa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 12, 2020

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was among those stuck in the traffic jam coming into San Francisco.

I miss many things amidst the pandemic, accidents and standstill traffic on the Bay Bridge are decidedly NOT on that list… pic.twitter.com/hBIorHGjbO — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) October 12, 2020

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.