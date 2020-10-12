OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police are asking for help in finding a suspect who allegedly tried to sexually assault a 70-year-old woman on Friday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m. Friday, the woman was outside her residence in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue east of Lake Merritt when a stranger approached and attempted to lure her with a $100 bill, police said.

When the woman walked back toward her front door, the suspect grabbed her from behind, forced her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her, but she was able to scream and fight him, causing him to flee on foot toward Kenwyn Road, according to police.

The victim, who called police after the attack, described the suspect as a Black man who is in his late 20s or early 30s, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and gray pants along with a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641. Crime Stoppers of Oakland is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.