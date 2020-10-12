SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Park rangers in San Francisco’s Fort Funston rescued a man in distress along a hiking trail Monday, fire officials reported.
A tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department said park rangers located the victim on a trail, blue, not breathing, and saved his life. It was not clear what caused the man to become distressed.
Thank you to our @SF_emergency DISPATCHERS, the 911 Caller, off duty SFFD members, #SFFDM57 #SFFDB08 #SFFDCR19 and @GGNRANPSAlerts Park Rangers who located the victim on a trail, blue, not breathing, and saved his life. Victim taken to the local ER and is expected to be ok. https://t.co/7BGFT0bCqF pic.twitter.com/Uy5rN7kJSi
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 12, 2020
Fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a group of off-duty battalion chiefs and firefighters on a morning jog were instrumental in directing rescue crews to the victim.
He was taken to a local emergency room and was expected to recover, the fire department said.
