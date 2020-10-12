WATCH NOW:Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fort Funston, Hiker Rescue, park rangers, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Park rangers in San Francisco’s Fort Funston rescued a man in distress along a hiking trail Monday, fire officials reported.

A tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department said park rangers located the victim on a trail, blue, not breathing, and saved his life. It was not clear what caused the man to become distressed.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a group of off-duty battalion chiefs and firefighters on a morning jog were instrumental in directing rescue crews to the victim.

He was taken to a local emergency room and was expected to recover, the fire department said.

 

Comments