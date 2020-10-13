Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART was recovering from major delays following an equipment problem at Oakland’s Lake Merritt station Tuesday morning.
As of 9:45 a.m., BART trains were moving again in both directions at the station, officials said. Earlier, the issue prompted single-tracking through the area and forced other trains to turn back.
The problem lasted for about 75 minutes and caused delays in all directions through the downtown Oakland area. Riders reported delays of up to 30 minutes on the Berryessa Line heading to Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions.
