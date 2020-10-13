Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two homes were burning in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning near an area scarred by the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire, according to fire officials.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said the fires were burning on San Miguel Ave. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 a.m.
Multiple engines were assigned to the fire, which began in one home and then spread to the neighboring house. The fire was burning near the Coffey Park neighborhood, which was virtually destroyed during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.
There was no immediate word on the cause or whether there were any injuries.
No evacuations have been ordered.
