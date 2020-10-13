BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – Police in Burlingame are searching for a 72-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and has been missing from her care facility for a week.
According to police, Iris Gaton was last seen leaving the facility on the evening of October 6th, taking a guitar and large back with her. Gaton previously lived in San Francisco on Laguna Street and was known to frequent Union Square where she played her guitar.
Police said they have conducted extensive searches over the past week, but her whereabouts remain unknown.
Gaton stands 4-foot-11 and weighs 110 pounds. She was possibly wearing jeans, an oversized sweater and hat when she was last seen.
Anyone with information about Gaton’s whereabouts are asked to contact Burlingame Police at 650-777-4100 or their local police department.
