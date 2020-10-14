MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kevin James Gitmed, a Gilroy man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Milpitas Sunday.

Milpitas police said 40-year-old Causandra Inocencio of San Jose was shot in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn at 30 Ranch Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Inocencio, a mother of two, died of her injuries at a hospital.

Detectives identified 35-year-old Kevin James Gitmed of Gilroy as the suspect, who police characterize as being armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male adult, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, with blond hair, and brown eyes. Gitmed has a number of tattoos on his hands, arms, and chest.

The reward for his arrest was being offered by the Milpitas Police Department and the Milpitas Police Officers’Association in partnership with Los Altos-based non-profit Mothers Against Murder.

Anyone with information about Gitmed’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.