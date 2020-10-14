SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco announced they’ve arrested two people in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

On Oct. 4, officers responded about 4:30 a.m. for a report of assault happening in the 900 block of Mission Street. There, officers found a man on the sidewalk with injuries from an edged weapon, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died the following day. He’s since been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Orlando Echeagaray, 35, of San Mateo.

Following an investigation, officers identified two suspects as 26-year-old Michael Stables and 20-year-old Carolina Hernandez.

On Oct. 10, officers in Redwood City located the pair and arrested Stable on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide and Hernandez on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.

According to jail records, Stables remains in custody and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the police department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

