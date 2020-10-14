SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 76-year-old man died Tuesday morning, more than a month after a SUV hit him while he was riding his bike in San Jose, according to San Jose Police.

Rolf Klenk, of San Jose, was riding a bicycle on the afternoon of Sept. 4 at Blossom Hill and Coyote roads when an SUV struck him.

Klenk was in a bicycle lane around 3:10 p.m. when the SUV driver tried to go around another vehicle to get on the ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 and hit him, according to police.

The driver of the white 2013 Mazda CX-7 was trying to get on the highway from westbound Blossom Hill Road. Following the collision, she stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police did not release the name of the driver of the Mazda as of press time.

Klenk was taken to a hospital and died at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver of the Mazda was uninjured when the collision happened.

Police said Klenk’s death is the 41st traffic fatality in San Jose in 2020 and the 40th fatal collision of the year.

Anyone with more information about the collision can call Detective Malvido of the Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office had not filed criminal charges against the Mazda driver as of press time, as it was waiting for the results of the investigation.

