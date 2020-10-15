SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man found dead next to a motorcycle early Wednesday in San Francisco has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 42-year-old Jeffrey Larry.
Around 4:20 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of a motorcyclist down in the roadway near the corner of Hayes Street and Masonic Avenue in the city’s North of Panhandle neighborhood, police said.
There, they found Larry, a San Francisco resident, in the roadway near a motorcycle. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate Larry’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
