SAN FRANCISO (CBS SF) – More than 22,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in the Bay Area remained without electricity Thursday due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff, a measure taken to decrease the risk of wildfires.

The PSPS event was scheduled to coincide with increased fire danger due to high temperatures, increased winds and low humidity forecast through Friday by the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for much of the North Bay and East Bay, along with the Santa Cruz Mountains starting Wednesday, with the latest heat wave creating “critical fire weather conditions.”

ICYMI – Red Flag Warning🚩remains in effect for portions of the Bay Area. Here's a 6:30 AM snapshot of weather stations in Red Flag (pink) or near Red Flag (yellow) conditions. #cawx #cafire #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/cxYEZOFmD7 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2020

Peak wind gusts were measured at Bay Area peaks in the North and East Bay overnight, with 65 mph winds clocked at Mount St. Helena and 57 mph winds measured at Mount Diablo.

Temperatures are expected to get even hotter on Friday, with the region under a heat advisory through Friday evening at 9 p.m..

A Heat Advisory has been issued and is valid from 11am Thurs through 9pm Fri. Hot daytime temperatures and mild to warm overnight lows are forecasted. Near record temperatures are possible for a few areas. This will result in continued increased risk of heat related illness. pic.twitter.com/eJESZiZbxw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2020

On Wednesday night the utility shut off power to 53,000 customers across 24 counties, including seven counties in Bay Area. Napa and Alameda were the most impacted local counties, with power shut off to more than 9,200 and 5,300 customers, respectively.

“A PSPS is really our last resort,” PSPS spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian told KPIX 5. “It’s not something that we take lightly, because we understand how difficult this is for our customers, especially during COVID.”

PSPS Outage Numbers By Bay Area County (As Of Thursday Morning):

Alameda: 5,328

Contra Costa: 929

Napa: 9,221

San Mateo: 1,687

Santa Clara: 2,210

Solano: 871

Sonoma: 1,819

Residents can keep track of the current PSPS event by looking up their address on the PG&E alerts website.

In the East Bay, the utility shut off powder in parts of the Oakland Hills, which dealt with a PSPS earlier this year and where memories of the 1991 firestorm linger. KPIX 5 assignment editor Maya Castro recorded video where power was out early Thursday morning.

The @PGE4Me #PSPS is underway. Over 22,000 customers in the Bay Area are impacted across 7 counties. This is what is looked like driving through the #Oakland hills this morning. Looks like Lucky is the only one with a generator. pic.twitter.com/wujrJiqdVr — Maya Castro (@mayaashleyyy) October 15, 2020

At Floral Outlet and Gifts in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood, owner Syroos Mozavien said the PSPS could cost him thousands of dollars.

“We are going to lose all of our flowers, because especially on a hot day like this, the flowers get wilted very quickly,” Mozavien told KPIX 5.

Meanwhile, people in the Napa Valley community of Calistoga, who have repeatedly dealt with PSPS events, lamented about the latest shutoff.

“We were the first. The first city to be subjected to the PG&E’s first PSPS in 2018,” Mayor Chris Canning told KPIX 5 Wednesday night.

“Every single time they have done it,” said resident Marcella Franco. “I’ve lost count at this point.”

The utility set up “microgrids” with temporary generators at various locations that will help keep power on for 12,000 customers. Microgrid stations have been set up in Calistoga, which provides power to most downtown businesses, and the Angwin area.

The mayor said, “While we are thankful that we have this generator system, we still can’t let PG&E off the hook. It’s decades of not hardening their systems, not attending to vegetation management.”

Those not on the microgrid still have to deal with the shutoff, just after going through evacuations from the recent Glass Fire.

As soon as the winds calm down, PG&E said they will immediately send crews out to check every mile of power lines to ensure none are damaged. The utility expects power to be restored to customers affected by the PSPS on Friday