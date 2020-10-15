SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Two teenagers were arrested in Sausalito after allegedly stealing a car with two dogs inside, then abandoning one dog in San Francisco after they deemed it “too annoying.”

Sausalito police said the department received an alert from a license plate recognition camera Wednesday at around 8:28 p.m. indicating a stolen vehicle entered the city on the 4000 block of Bridgeway. The 2007 Toyota Solara had been stolen from Petaluma earlier in the day.

An officer spotted the Toyota on the 1900 block of Bridgeway less than five minutes later and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off, police said. A brief, high-speed chase ended on a dead-end street on the 200 block of Valley St.

The 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody without any further incident. The investigation determined the two juveniles were runaways from Petaluma and that the 16-year old was driving under the influence of an over the counter medication.

Inside the Toyota, officers found a small dog which was one of two dogs inside the car at the time it was stolen. Police said the two juveniles stated that the other dog was “too annoying” so they abandoned it in San Francisco before driving to Sausalito. The dog was found and both dogs were returned to their owner.

The 16-year old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, evading police officers, and reckless driving. The 17-year old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft. Both juveniles were booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall.