VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville are searching for an armed robbery suspect who apologized to the manager of the jewelry store he was holding up just before stabbing her with a knife.

Vacaville police said that on Wednesday just before 1 p.m., the department’s communication center was flooded with calls reporting a robbery at a Kay Jewelers store located in the Vacaville Premium Outlets mall.

Officers quickly arrived at the store and learned approximately $60,000 in jewelry had been stolen. In the process of the armed robbery, the knife-wielding robbery suspect stabbed a female employee who manages the store.

Police said the suspect apologized prior to stabbing the woman.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry for what I’m about to do,’ and then he proceeded to stab her twice,” Vacaville Police Lieutenant Chris Polen told CBS13 in Sacramento.

Police said the victim was traumatized, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

After the alleged stabbing, the suspect then ordered another employee to hand over jewelry and cash. Police said the suspect took around $60,000 worth of merchandise.

Police interviewed witnesses and found surveillance video footage of the suspect in the surrounding areas. Authorities released still images from the video.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 5’08”, and was wearing a black hoodie, black facemask and dark blue jeans. In the images released, the suspect appears to be balding with dark hair.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on a black mountain bike carrying a black backpack.

Detectives from the Investigative Services Section are actively working this ongoing investigation. If anyone recognizes the suspect in the pictures below or has additional information to provide, please contact Detective Yetter at 707-469-4846.