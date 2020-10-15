WATCH NOW:
Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - Senators Hear From Supporters, Opponents of Amy Coney Barrett
Oakland Man Convicted Of Targeting Law Enforcement Officers With Mail Bombs; Revenge Was Motive
A federal jury has convicted Ross Gordon Laverty of multiple felonies in connection with mailing two explosive devices to homes in Alameda and East Palo Alto, targeting law enforcement officers with the intent to injure or kill his targets.
AIDS Memorial Quilt To Be On Virtual Exhibition Starting Next Month
The San Francisco-based National AIDS Memorial organization this week announced a 50-state AIDS Memorial Quilt virtual exhibition, which will run from Nov. 16 to March 31, 2021
Photos
Photos: Raging Glass Fire Leaves Path Of Destruction Through Wine County
The raging Glass Fire continued to carve a path of destruction through wine county Monday, growing to more than 11,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes.
Steve Kerr Jokes He Would Resign Before Changing Warriors Offense To Houston Rocket-esque System
The Warriors head coach made a joke at the Rockets expense when asked what the Warriors offense will look like in 2020-21.
Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Video Urges His N. Carolina Peeps To 'Make A Plan' And Vote
Steph Curry just dropped a :30 video to get out the vote in his former state North Carolina.
Raiders
Raiders' Win Against Mahomes, Chiefs Shows Signs Of Progress Under Gruden
The Raiders have been looking up at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ever since Jon Gruden returned as coach in 2018.
Carr-Led Raiders Stun Chiefs in Kansas City
Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday
Liam's List Oct. 9: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Alaska Airlines 48-Hour BOGO Fare Sale Gives Passengers A Row To Themselves
After blocking middle seats on its mainline flights due to COVID-19, Alaska Airlines just announced a 2-day "Buy One, Get One" sale through October 31, so passengers have the entire row while flying during the pandemic.
California Bans State-Paid Travel To Idaho Over Transgender Discrimination Laws
Citing two new laws he said allow discrimination against transgender people, California attorney general Xavier Becerra added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed.
More TSA Screeners At Mineta San Jose Airport Under Coronavirus Quarantine
The TSA Screeners Union told KPIX that in addition to the three TSA screeners who tested positive for coronavirus, 43 of their coworkers had to be quarantined because they had contact with those three individuals.
Watch Now: Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
October 15, 2020 at 6:10 am
