SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area Friday as tens of thousands of residents woke up that morning without power following PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff in the region.

PG&E shut off power as the Bay Area faced increased fire danger due to unseasonably high temperatures, dry conditions and strong offshore winds, particularly in the higher elevations. The National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday for much of the North Bay and East Bay, along with the Santa Cruz Mountains, which was extended on Friday to 6 p.m.

PG&E restored power to some 10,000 customers out of about 41,000 across Northern California who lost power during the shutoff, the utility said late Thursday night. Most of the remaining outages were in the North Bay and on the Peninsula, as well as areas around Mount Diablo.

Originally it was estimated about 53,000 would lose power, but PG&E said it was able to reduce the number affected due to better-than-expected weather conditions.

For people living in areas affected by the Glass Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties, many say it’s been difficult because many just returned home last weekend after being evacuated.

“Emptied the fridge, cleaned the fridge, restock the fridge and here we are having to empty the fridge again,” said Calistoga resident Catherine Singels. “I’m fairly old so I’ve learned to not get too stressed about it. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

PG&E crews have to inspect every mile of line for damage before those lines can be re-energized. The utility says it expects an “all clear” to be issued Friday morning in all remaining areas of the PSPS footprint, at which more than 1,000 PG&E employees will deploy on the ground or in helicopters to conduct line patrols and restore customers.

PG&E said virtually everyone would have power restored by Friday evening.

The utility has opened a number of Community Resource Centers to provide equipment charging, Wi-Fi, bottled water, grab-and-go bags, and snacks during the power shutoff event. PG&E said it is also partnering with community groups to help people with medical, financial and other needs during PSPS events.