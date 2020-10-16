KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fairfield Police, Good Samaritan, Gun violence

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police arrested a Vallejo man suspected of shooting at a Good Samaritan who yelled at him to stop hitting a woman earlier this week in the parking lot of a Fairfield hotel.

Gateway Inn in Fairfield

Gateway Inn in Fairfield. (Google Street View)

Police said the victim heard two people, a man and a woman, fighting in the parking lot in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He told police that he then saw the suspect hit the woman, and yelled at him to stop. The suspect, later identified as Jacquil Moore, 26, pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired shots at the man’s car, according to police.

The victim drove away and called police, who then issued a warrant for the suspect.

Fairfield police say they found suspect Jacquil Moore carrying a handgun. (Fairfield Police Dept)

Moore was found in Vallejo and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Fairfield detectives. The suspect had a loaded firearm, police said.

Police warn that it’s dangerous to try to intervene in a fight or domestic violence situation and encourage residents to observe from a distance while calling 911 to provide critical information about the incident.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments