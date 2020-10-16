NEWARK (CBS SF) — A standoff between police and a man who barricaded himself in his home ended peacefully after nine hours Thursday.

At around 8:40 a.m. that day, Newark Police officers responded to a home in the 6100 block of Castillon Drive in an attempt to contact 38-year-old Jaray Washington, who was wanted on a felony firearms arrest warrant and parole violations.

Police said Washington refused to leave the residence and surrender to officers. Officers then evacuated a 7-year-old, a 17-year-old and two adult women from the residence.

Believing Washington may be armed and dangerous, police established a perimeter around the scene and asked nearby residents to shelter in place or evacuate from nearby homes.

Crisis negotiation teams from both the Newark and Union City police departments responded to the scene, and Washington ultimately surrendered to officers around 5:49 p.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers arrested Washington on a felony no-bail warrant for second degree robbery and on a felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Newark Police Department.

Police said Washington could face charges for additional crimes including resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

