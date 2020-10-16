CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a convicted felon this week who investigators suspect is a serial Peeping Tom, the Campbell Police Department said.

Police arrested 30-year-old Bryan Joshua Castillo on Wednesday in connection to multiple peeping/prowling and residential burglary incidents, as well as indecent exposure.

“The crimes we are investigating in connection with Mr. Castillo are significant and had the possibility of escalating,” Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said.

The arrest came after Campbell Police received multiple reports of a peeping tom staring into windows, entering residences and prowling on private property over the last several months. The suspect repeatedly peeked into the bedrooms of young women, all in the neighborhood around West Campbell Ave. and San Tomas Aquino Rd.

The police also received a report of a man exposing himself to young females in the driveway of their home.

Back in August, after another report of a man looking into the room of a female juvenile, officers discovered evidence linking the incident to Castillo.

Officers kept an eye out for Castillo until Wednesday night, when the department received reports of another prowling in the same neighborhood. Responding officers arrived to see Castillo leaving the area of the prowling on a bicycle and attempted to stop him. Castillo fled but was eventually apprehended and taken into custody.

Castillo had what officers suspect was Methamphetamine, GHB, and LSD on him at the time of his arrest. He also attempted to pass off another person’s identification as his own, but officers determined that the ID came from an un-reported burglary a month before.

Investigators also learned that Castillo, a convicted felon, had been arrested for similar crimes back in San Bernardino County and had several outstanding warrants.

Officers booked Castillo into Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he remained Thursday on several charges.

The Campbell Police Department requested that anyone with information regarding these incidents or Mr. Castillo to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (408) 866-5191.