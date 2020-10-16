Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police responded to a pair of deadly shootings in the span of about half an hour Friday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m. police from SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to a shooting scene in the 300 block of Hunter’s Point Blvd. to find a man in his late forties suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Then, at 8:30 p.m., four people were found shot in the 200 block of Schwerin Street in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood. One of the vicims was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the others has not been released as of 10:30 p.m.
Details in both incidents are unfolding, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.