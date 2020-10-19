SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck Alaska on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 1:54 p.m. PT about 56 miles southeast of Sand Hill and 570 miles southwest of Anchorage. The quake was followed by at least five aftershocks with magnitudes of 5.8. 5.7, 5.2, 5.5 and 5.9, along with several other smaller aftershocks.
The quake was originally measured at 7.4 magnitude before the USGS upgraded it to 7.5.
The tsunami warning was in effect for Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska. The National Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami danger was still being evaluated for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coast.
Just after 3 p.m. PT, the California Office of Emergency Services tweeted that there was no tsunami threat to California at this time.
There is no tsunami threat to California at this time. @Cal_OES and partner agencies will continue to monitor. Make sure to follow us @Cal_OES for any updates. https://t.co/8bBOkyXjFb
— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 19, 2020
There was no immediate word of any damage or injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.